Chihuahuas open series against Round Rock with a win, 2-1

El Paso Chihuahuas

(Courtesy: El Paso Chihuahuas)

EL PASO, Texas - Round Rock stranded the tying run at third base in the ninth inning Thursday, as the El Paso Chihuahuas hung on to beat the Express 2-1.

It was El Paso’s second straight win.

El Paso starter Jesse Scholtens pitched four shutout innings and struck out five.

Scholtens has struck out 12 batters in his last seven innings.

Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Matt Batten stole two bases Thursday and now has 20 steals this season, a career high.

Chihuahuas reliever Parker Markel struck out all three batters he faced and now has 80 strikeouts in 49.2 innings this season.

Ivan Castillo went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and has reached base multiple times in two straight games.

Team Records: Round Rock (49-53), El Paso (42-60)

Next Game: Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Round Rock RHP Collin Wiles (4-2, 4.21) vs. El Paso RHP Adrian Martinez (0-2, 9.64).

The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.