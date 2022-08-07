Rain ruins a potential Chihuahuas six game clean sweep of the Isotopes as a star could be on the way

EL PASO, Texas -- Game six of El Paso Chihuahuas vs. Albuquerque Isotopes was cancelled due to inclement weather which ultimately saw the series end with just five games played, all of which the Chihuahuas won.

Two of those wins were walk-offs but the Dogs looked the more dominant of the two throughout the series outscoring their opponents 47-31.

Fans who purchased tickets can exchange them starting Monday at 10 a.m. from the Southwest University Park Box Office on Durango Street and you'll want to get that exchange happening.

Reports Sunday say that San Diego Padres superstar shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr. is expected to play in the Sun City at some point this week as he continues to rehab after his wrist surgery.

Tatís however telling media Sunday that the plan was for him to go straight from Double A to the Padres.

After more than 10 months of no game action Tatís had his first start for the San Antonio Missions Saturday where he went 0-2 and had two walks. He then played Sunday and put the ball in play in all three of his at-bats but didn't record a hit.

The Box Office will be open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. - 30 minutes postgame on game days so you can make your exchanges.

El Paso now prepares for their next six game home series against the Sugarland Space Cowboys which runs Tuesday through Sunday.