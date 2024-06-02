Chihuahuas claim first six-game series victory against Round Rock Express

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KVIA) -- Three lefthanded El Paso pitchers combined to shut out the Round Rock Express Sunday in the Chihuahuas’ 7-0 win. It was the second shutout this season for El Paso, with both of them coming in the series at Round Rock.

Chihuahuas starter Jackson Wolf pitched six shutout innings, matching his longest start of the season. El Paso third baseman Eguy Rosario went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the first inning and a double in the third, giving El Paso multiple first inning runs in three of the six games in the series. El Paso center fielder Oscar Mercado went 2-for-4 with a home run, extending his hitting streak to 14 games.

Relievers Paul Fry and Tom Cosgrove combined for three shutout innings to close the game. Sunday’s win gave the Chihuahuas a season-high three consecutive victories. It also sealed their second series win of the season and their first in a six-game series.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 7, Express 0 Final Score (06/02/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (24-33), Round Rock (29-27)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Las Vegas RHP Joe Boyle (MLB Rehab) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.