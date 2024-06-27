Chihuahuas fall 3-1 against Round Rock Express

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KVIA) -- The Round Rock Express beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 3-1 Thursday night at Dell Diamond to win for the first time in the second half. The Chihuahuas had won the first two games of the six-game series.

Chihuahuas left fielder Tirso Ornelas went 3-for-4 to tie his season high for hits in a game. Ornelas is hitting .412 with a .462 on-base percentage in nine games over the last two series. El Paso second baseman Nate Mondou went 1-for-3 with a single and his third hit by pitch in his last four games. It was El Paso’s league-leading 51st hit by pitch. The Chihuahuas’ lone run came on a first inning throwing error by Round Rock second baseman Justin Foscue to score Clay Dungan, who had reached on a single and stolen second base.

All six El Paso hits Thursday were singles. The final 10 Chihuahuas batters were retired in order. Paul Fry and Lake Bachar both threw scoreless outings out of El Paso’s bullpen.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 1, Express 3 Final Score (06/27/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (2-1), Round Rock (1-2)

Next Game: Friday at 6:15 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso RHP Sean Reynolds (2-0, 7.75) vs. Round Rock RHP Adrian Sampson (8-3, 4.73). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.