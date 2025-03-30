Chihuahuas pick up first series win over Salt Lake Bees

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Salt Lake Bees 13-2 in the finale of a season-opening three-game series Sunday. The Chihuahuas won two of the three games and outscored the Bees by 17 runs in the series. El Paso is now 82-53 all-time against Salt Lake.

Chihuahuas starter Stephen Kolek pitched five shutout innings in his first game with El Paso. Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza reached base in all five plate appearances in his first game with El Paso Sunday, going 3-for-3 with two singles, two walks and a three-run home run. Chihuahuas catcher Rodolfo Duran also homered Sunday. Tirso Ornelas also had three hits for the Chihuahuas in the win.

Mason McCoy went 1-for-5 with a double and he now has at least one extra-base hit in all three games this season. Chihuahuas first baseman Trenton Brooks went 2-for-5 with a sacrifice fly and he has RBIs in all three games this season. The Chihuahuas do not play on Monday.

Box Score: Gameday: Bees 2, Chihuahuas 13 Final Score (03/30/2025)

Team Records: Salt Lake (1-2), El Paso (2-1)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso TBA vs. Oklahoma City TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.