Chihuahuas split series with Sacramento River Cats

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Sacramento River Cats beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-2 Sunday afternoon to win their second consecutive game at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas won three of the six games for their second straight series split.

Chihuahuas right fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 1-for-5 with a double to extend his career-high hitting streak to 19 games. His 15 doubles and .383 batting average are both best in the Pacific Coast League. Chihuahuas second baseman Ripken Reyes went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, the first three Triple-A hits of his career.

El Paso first baseman Trenton Brooks went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI, and his 26 RBIs are the second-most in the league. Kevin Kopps, Austin Davis and Andrew Bellatti all pitched scoreless outings out of El Paso’s bullpen.

Box Score: Gameday: River Cats 7, Chihuahuas 2 Final Score (04/27/2025)

Team Records: Sacramento (13-14), El Paso (12-15)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso TBA vs. Oklahoma City TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.