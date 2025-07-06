Chihuahuas split series with Albuquerque Isotopes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday night in Albuquerque but lost to the Isotopes 4-2. The teams split the six-game series.

San Diego Padres pitcher Ryan Bergert allowed four runs in 4.2 innings in his MLB Injury Rehab start for El Paso. Chihuahuas relievers Miguel Cienfuegos and Harold Chirino combined to throw 3.1 shutout innings. El Paso’s two runs came on a two-run double in the top of the fifth inning by catcher Rodolfo Duran, who has three hits and five RBIs in his last seven at-bats.

Albuquerque’s Zac Veen led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run, which was the first time a Chihuahuas’ opponent led off a first inning with a home run since Tacoma’s Samad Taylor on August 31, 2024. Sunday’s first pitch was delayed an hour and 37 minutes because of rain.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 2, Isotopes 4 Final Score (07/06/2025)

Team Records: El Paso (46-41, 8-4), Albuquerque (35-51, 4-8)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Las Vegas TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.