Chihuahuas fall to Las Vegas in extra innings, 8-7

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Las Vegas Aviators beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 8-7 in 12 innings Saturday night at Southwest University Park. It was the longest game of the season by innings for El Paso. The Aviators have taken three straight games after the Chihuahuas won the first two games of the series.

Chihuahuas first baseman Nate Mondou went 1-for-5 with a walk to move his career-long hitting streak to 16 games and his on-base streak to 18 games. Designated hitter Yonathan Perlaza went 1-for-5 with an RBI double, his 31st double of the season, which leads all of Minor League Baseball and is five shy of tying Alex Dickerson’s team record for doubles in a season. Right fielder Forrest Wall went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.

Stephen Kolek allowed one run in three innings for El Paso in his first Triple-A start since April 23 against Sacramento. The Chihuahuas scored once each in the ninth, tenth and 11th innings. The loss dropped El Paso’s record in extra innings to 1-5, while the Aviators moved to 1-6.

Box Score: Gameday: Aviators 8, Chihuahuas 7 Final Score (07/12/2025)

Team Records: Las Vegas (10-7, 59-33), El Paso (48-44, 10-7)

Next Game: Sunday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Las Vegas LHP Ken Waldichuk (0-1, 10.50) vs. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (3-2, 5.24). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.