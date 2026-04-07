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El Paso Chihuahuas

El Paso Chihuahuas fall to Albuquerque in home opening day, 8-4

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Published 10:33 PM

EL PASO, Texas -- The Albuquerque Isotopes scored in each of their first four innings and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 8-4 at Southwest University Park Tuesday night. The Chihuahuas are now 8-4 all-time in home openers. 

El Paso's final two runs came on a two-run home run by left fielder Jase Bowen, his team-leading third homer of the year. Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Samad Taylor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk. El Paso reliever Misael Tamarez didn't allow any baserunners in two innings and hasn't allowed any runs or hits in his 4.1 innings this season.

San Diego Padres reliever Yuki Matsui pitched a scoreless inning and has two scoreless appearances on his MLB Injury Rehab assignment. Padres infielder Sung-Mun Song entered the game as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning. 

Box Score: Gameday: Isotopes 8, Chihuahuas 4 Final Score (04/07/2026)

Team Records: Albuquerque (4-6), El Paso (5-5)

Next Game: Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Tanner Gordon (1-0, 0.82) vs. El Paso LHP Marco Gonzales (1-0, 6.30). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso Chihuahuas

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Bea Martinez

El Paso Chihuahuas

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