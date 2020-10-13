Coronado becomes at least 6th El Paso County high school to see football disrupted by virus

High School Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- Coronado High has become at least the sixth high school in El Paso County to see its football season disrupted due to Covid-19 issues.

School officials confirmed to ABC-7 on Tuesday evening that Coronado is postponing games for two weeks.

Coronado was scheduled to play Montwood this week.

Coronado now joins Canutillo, Eastwood, Irvin, Cathedral and El Paso high schools, who thus far have all had to postpone football games this season due to virus outbreaks.