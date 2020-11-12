Tornillo ISD is latest to pull the plug on high school football due to virus

High School Sports

TORNILLO, Texas -- The Tornillo Independent School District became the latest to pull the plug on the high school football season amid the surge in coronavirus spread in El Paso County.

"It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that our Coyote football season has come to an end due to Covid continuing to dictate our day," wrote Superintendent Rosy Vega-Barrio in a tweet on Thursday afternoon.

The superintendent continued: "Thank you coaches and student athletes for an awesome journey, so proud of you!"