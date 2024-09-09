Vote Week 2 of Sweet Play of the Week

Skip to Content
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The three Sweet Plays of the Week are posted for fans to vote for one team to earn customized cupcakes, sponsored by Albertson's.

First up is Coronado's Max Wherrett's pick-6 against the Andress Eagles.

Second is El Dorado's quarterback Elijah Issa's touchdown pass to Jadarius Sanders for the one handed catch.

Lastly, an interception caused by Canutillo's TJ Locklin and picked off by Ronnie Gonzalez for the touchdown.

Voting will end Tuesday at noon. You can cast your vote, here.

