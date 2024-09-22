Vote for Sweet Play of the Week 9/22

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The nominees for week four of the Sweet Play of the Week is posted, the winning team will win free customized cupcakes, sponsored by Albertson's.

In no particular order, Del Valle's quarterback Jake Fette with the keeper and runs the ball to score a TD for the Conquistadores.

Second, Riverside's Carlos Rojas runs the ball and hurdles off a defender then gets tackled by another mid-air but Rojas still manages to maintain possession of the ball.

Lastly, Fabens' quarterback Jesus Martinez with the shot gun pass to Javier Hernandez for the one handed catch, just a few yards from the end zone that later resulted in a TD for Fabens.

Voting will end Tuesday afternoon.