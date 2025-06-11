Franklin High graduation features memorial to late student

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- At today's Franklin High School graduation, graduates and staff honored student Emmanuel Lopez, who died in a crash in September.

Lopez was traveling to Arizona with his family when the car they were traveling crashed. Lopez and two others died.

Courtesy: EPISD

Lopez was a football player. At today's graduation, organizers honored Lopez's memory with a chair decorated with memorabilia from his time at Franklin, including his Letterman Jacket.

