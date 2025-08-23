Skip to Content
Cleveland tops Centennial in season opener, 55-42

By
Updated
August 23, 2025 11:08 PM
Published 10:50 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico 6A reigning State Champions, the Cleveland Storm defeat the Centennial Hawks in its season opener at the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces, New Mexico on Saturday.

Last season the Storm defeated La Cueva in the class 6A State Championship game with a final score 26-8.

Next up the Cleveland Storm will face Los Lunas on Friday, August 29th at 6p.m. while the Centennial Hawks take on Atrisco Heritage Academy also on Friday at 7p.m.

Bea Martinez

