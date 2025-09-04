Thursday High School Football: Americas, Ysleta and Las Cruces High claim wins

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Week two of Thursday Night Lights in the Borderland kicked off this week meanwhile, the Las Cruces Bulldawgs began week three of high school football in the Land of Enchantment.

The Hanks Knights hosted the Americas Trailblazers.

The Socorro Bulldogs met the Ysleta Indians at the Student Activities Complex II.

The Eastlake Falcons met the Permian Panthers in Odessa, Texas.

The Las Cruces Bulldawgs met Rio Rancho at the Field of Dreams.

FINAL SCORES:

AMERICAS 31 HANKS 28

YSLETA 42 SOCORRO 27

EASTLAKE 12 PERMIAN 27

LAS CRUCES 47 RIO RANCHO 22