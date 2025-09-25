Franklin Cougars and Eastwood Troopers claim wins on Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Franklin Cougars defeated the Coronado Thunderbirds in the Westside Bowl, 59-7, while the Eastwood Troopers came out on top against the Socorro Bulldogs, 49-13.

Both the Cougars and Troopers move up to 4- records on the season.

The Cougars' running back Ernie Powers collected all three of Franklin's touchdowns in the first half. Before this match, Powers was ranked 4th in the National High School Football Rankings with 4 total touchdowns and 10th with 1,184 rushing touchdowns.

Franklin will take on Montwood next while Eastwood will face Eastlake.