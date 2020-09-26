Locomotive FC draw 0-0 vs. New Mexico; lose Salgado

Locomotive FC

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Locomotive FC gained a point in a 0-0 draw with rival New Mexico United, but it may have come at the cost of losing one of their best players.

Star forward and local product Omar Salgado's 2020 season could be in jeopardy, after he injured his right knee in the first half going up for a header.

Salgado was down on the ground for about 5 minutes in front of silent Southwest University Park, clearly concerned about their hometown hero.

The El Paso native was eventually able to walk off the field with help, but was unable to put much pressure on his right leg.

Salgado will get an MRI this week, where his status will be determined.

The match was extremely physical, with a combined 34 fouls between the two teams.

In game action, Locomotive FC dominated possession at 59% but were unable to find the net.

A win would have given El Paso the rights to Pool Group C, but they will have to wait a little while longer before celebrating.