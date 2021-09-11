Locomotive FC return home to 2-0 win over Sacramento Republic

Locomotive FC

EL PASO, Texas - It felt like El Paso Locomotive FC had been away from home for longer than three weeks. They certainly reminded their home fans how thoroughly they can dominate a game Saturday night.

Josue Aaron Gomez headed home a Diego Luna cross in the 7th minute to open the scoring, and Eder Borelli added a second insurance goal in the 56th to give Locomotive FC a resounding 2-0 win over Sacramento Republic at Southwest University Park.

Ironically, the win was El Paso's first since their last home match. The Locos lost an August 28th match at San Antonio and drew 2-2 at Orange County on September 3rd.

But El Paso led wire-to-wire Saturday night, with both goals coming off tremendous team play.

Luna's cross found Gomez on the back post, and the Mexico native headed it back to the far post to break the seal.

In the 2nd half, Mechak Jerome played a ball long to Sebastian Velasquez on the left wing in the box. Velasquez encroached upon goal, before sending a low driven cross to the middle that Borelli sent home with a one-time shot.

Sacramento earned a penalty shot in the final ten minutes, but the attempt was sent wide, with El Paso goalkeeper Logan Ketterer crediting the home fans for the save.

https://twitter.com/KeeperKetterer/status/1436898650534330370?s=20

NEXT UP: El Paso hosts Colorado Springs on Wednesday night at 7pm.