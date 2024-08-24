El Paso Locomotive FC Split Points With Monterey Bay F.C.

SEASIDE, California (KVIA) -- In a evenly-contested back and forth battle, El Paso Locomotive FC drew 0-0 on Saturday night at Monterey Bay F.C.'s Cardinale Stadium, picking up a point on the road as it aims to continue its 2024 playoff push.

Though Monterey Bay dominated the possession, it was El Paso who was creating opportunities throughout the night. The Locos combined for 18 shots with six on target, but a strong performance from goalkeeper Antony Siaha kept out the El Paso offense.

On the opposite end of the pitch, the Locos defense managed to stay compact enough to limit the hosts to only two shots on target with El Paso goalkeeper Jahmali Waite thwarting those balls away from danger to record a second consecutive clean sheet. Wahab Ackwei was one of the most active defenders for El Paso on the night, recording 10 clearances and going 2-for-2 on tackles to neutralize Monterey Bay's offensive threats.

El Paso have managed to grab points in four of its last five matches and will get a week off to recover and prepare before returning to action at home on Saturday, September 7 when they host Detroit City FC for its annual Noche De Locos match, with kickoff on ESPN+ and KVIA.com scheduled for 7 p.m. MT.

NOTES

With tonight's result, Locomotive are now 2-1-2 in their last five matches (eight out of a possible 15 points).

With the second clean sheet in as many matches, goalkeeper Jahmali Waite now has four shutouts this year (his third in the last five games).

Defender Tony Alfaro made his return to action tonight after being out with injury since June 5, coming in as a substitute in the 77'.

Defender Noah Dollenmayer will be unavailable for El Paso's next match vs Detroit City FC (Sept. 7) due to a red card.

El Paso have drawn three of its last four matches against Monterey Bay, with the last two visits to Cardinale Stadium ending in 0-0 draws.

FORECAST: 66ºF, sunny

ATTENDANCE: 5,199

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP – N/A

MB – N/A

LINEUPS

ELP – (3-4-3) Jahmali Waite, Noah Dollenmayer, Wahab Ackwei, Brandan Craig (Tony Alfaro 77'), Ricky Ruiz, Lucas Stauffer, Amando Moreno (Nick Hinds 90+5'), Eric Calvillo-C, Robert Coronado, Tumi Moshobane (Bolu Akinyode 77'), Andy Cabrera (Stiven Rivas 90+1')

Subs Not Used: Ramon Pasquel, Miles Lyons, Ricardo Zacarias

MB – (4-2-3-1) Antony Siaha, Grant Robinson (Max Glasser 70'), Carlos Guzmán (Alex Lara 46'), Kai Greene-C, Morey Doner, Mobi Fehr (Xavi Gnaulati 70'), Jerry Ayon, Alex Dixon, Adrian Rebollar, Diego Gutiérrez (Walmar Martinez 70'), Tristan Trager

Subs Not Used: Carlos Herrera, Pierce Gallaway, Michael Gonzalez

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Brandan Craig (Yellow) 23', Robert Coronado (Yellow) 33', Noah Dollenmayer (Yellow) 41', Wilmer Cabrera (Yellow) 90+2', Noah Dollenmayer (Red) 90+2'

MB – Mobi Fehr (Yellow) 25', Alex Dixon (Yellow) 60'

MATCH STATS: ELP | MB

GOALS: 0|0

ASSISTS: 0|0

POSSESSION: 42|58

SHOTS: 18|13

SHOTS ON GOAL: 6|2

SAVES: 2|6

FOULS: 13|11

OFFSIDES: 1|4

CORNERS: 5|5

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC will host Detroit City FC on Saturday, September 7 at Southwest University Park for its annual Noche De Locos match, kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with a special scarf giveaway! Gates open at 6 p.m. MT and the match kicks off at 7 p.m. MT on ESPN+ and KVIA.com. Secure your seats now at eplocomotivefc.com!