El Paso Locomotive FC Lose on Late Goal to New Mexico United

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In their road opener of the 2025 USL Championship campaign, El Paso Locomotive FC fell 1-0 to New Mexico United at Isotopes Park.

A strike from Greg Hurst in the 83rd minute sealed the victory for the hosts in a back-and-forth defensive affair. The Locos created more chances in the second half but could not find the back of the net.

The hosts controlled possession for most of the first half, but the Locos’ defense came up big with many key clearances and tackles to thwart the United attack. Sebastian Mora-Mora came up with a big-time save in the 33rd minute to keep things level going to the break.

Locomotive made some threatening pushes to start the second 45 as Amando Moreno just missed the right post in the 57th minute which would have put El Paso in front. Momentum traded hands after that with the hosts ultimately scoring the late winner.

GAME NOTES

Eric Calvillo notched his first start of the season after being out with injury. He now sits at 99 career appearances for Locomotive.

Sebastian Mora-Mora made his first career start in the USL Championship.

Frank Lopez came in as a sub for his first USL Championship action for Locomotive.

FORECAST: 72ºF, sunny

ATTENDANCE: 11005

SCORING SUMMARY

NM – Greg Hurst 83’ (Mukwelle Akale)

LINEUPS

ELP – (3-4-3) Sebastian Mora-Mora, Tony Alfaro, Arturo Ortiz-C, Bryan Romero, Memo Diaz, Gabi Torres, Eric Calvillo, Robert Coronado (Daniel Carter 87’), Andy Cabrera (Tumi Moshobane 75’), Amando Moreno, Beto Avila (Frank Lopez 75’)

Subs Not Used: Marco Canales, Wahab Ackwei, Ricky Ruiz, Kofi Twumasi

PHX – (4-3-3) Alex Tambakis, Talen Maples, Will Seymore, Kalen Ryden, Jaylin Lindsey (Tomas Pandeca 77’) (Tony Herbert 88’), Sergio Rivas, Marlon Vargas (Daniel Bruce 77’), Luis Fernando (McKinze Gaines 60’), Ousman Jabang (Gedion Zelalem 60’), Mukwelle Akale, Greg Hurst

Subs Not Used: Kris Shakes, Tony Herbert, Jackson DuBois, Jace Sais, Derek Lozano

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Robert Coronado (Yellow) 32’, Tony Alfaro (Yellow) 37’, Arturo Ortiz (Yellow) 55’, Daniel Carter (Red) 90’+8’

NM – Ousman Jabang (Yellow) 41’, Mukwelle Akale (Yellow) 90’+4’, McKinze Gaines (Yellow) 90+6’, Will Seymore (Yellow) 90’+9’

MATCH STATS: ELP | NM

GOALS: 0|1

ASSISTS: 0|1

POSSESSION: 38|62

SHOTS: 5|6

SHOTS ON GOAL: 2|1

SAVES: 1|1

FOULS: 14|7

OFFSIDES: 5|5

CORNERS: 4|3

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC head to Connecticut next Saturday to face Hartford Athletic at 12 p.m. at Trinity Health Stadium. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.