El Paso Locomotive FC’s Jahmali Waite Called Up by Jamaica for World Cup Qualifiers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC goalkeeper Jahmali Waite has been called up for a pair of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying matches, the club announced today. His absence from the club will begin June 3 and run until at least June 10.

Waite has appeared in 15 matches for the Reggae Boyz and has kept six clean sheets. He started all three matches in last summer’s Copa América while also appearing in a CONCACAF Gold Cup fixture back in 2023 in a 5-0 victory against St. Kitts and Nevis.

Across ten matches this season, Waite has compiled 31 saves including 22 over his last four matches. He is currently sitting on back-to-back save of the week honors in the USL Chmapionship.

The Jamaican national team have compiled top four finishes in four of the previous five editions of the Gold Cup. They hope to build momentum in their quest for their second ever World Cup qualification next summer. \

Waite will be unavailable for El Paso Locomotive FC’s upcoming match against Oakland Roots SC (June 7) with his availability against Orange County SC (June 14) also in question.

JAMAICA SCHEDULE

British Virgin Islands vs Jamaica | Saturday, June 7 @ 1 p.m. MT

A O Shirley Recreation Ground, Road Town, British Virgin Islands

Jamaica vs Guatemala | Tuesday, June 10 @ 5 p.m. MT

National Stadium Independence Park, Kingston, Jamaica