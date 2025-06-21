El Paso Locomotive FC Gets Back on Track With 2-1 Win Over Monterey Bay FC

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC moved into second place in the Western Conference with a resilient 2-1 road victory over Monterey Bay FC in a USL Championship clash on Saturday night at Cardinale Stadium.

Gabi Torres set up Wahab Ackwei on an early cross for his second goal of the season before Andy Cabrera turned in Locomotive’s first penalty opportunity of the year to double the lead in the second half. Despite a strong push from the hosts, Locomotive remained undefeated when they lead at halftime (4W-0L-2D).

Locomotive created the majority of attacking chances early in the match and hit paydirt with Gabi Torres finding the head of Wahab Ackwei in the 15th minute to put El Paso in front. Seven interceptions from the backline helped to preserve the lead through the opening 45 minutes.

The hosts came out pressing in the second half, but Andy Cabrera was able to earn the first Locomotive penalty of the season which he converted in the 56th minute. Monterey Bay responded four minutes later and threatened for an equalizer, but five saves from Sebastian Mora-Mora, including a match saver in the final minute of the match, secured three points for Los Locos.

GAME NOTES

Tonight marked El Paso’s first win at Cardinale Stadium and first win over Monterey Bay FC since April 2022.

Wahab Ackwei scored his second goal of the season and his first since his matchwinner against Hartford Athletic on March 29.

Gabi Torres tallied his fourth assist in league play this season which now leads the team.

Andy Cabrera converted his first penalty for Locomotive to give him 10 goals in USL Championship play, tied for second in the league.

FORECAST: 63ºF, sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP – Wahab Ackwei 15’ (Gabi Torres), Andy Cabrera 56’ (Penalty)

MB – Luke Ivanovic 60’

LINEUPS

ELP – (4-3-3) Sebastian Mora Mora, Gabi Torres, Wahab Ackwei, Arturo Ortiz-C (Tony Alfaro 45’+2’), Alvaro Quezada (Memo Diaz 86’), Robert Coronado, Eric Calvillo, Frank Daroma (Ricky Ruiz 86’), Amando Moreno (Bryan Romero 86’), Beto Avila (Frank Lopez 69’), Andy Cabrera

Subs Not Used: Marco Canales, Tumi Moshobane

MB – (3-4-3) Nico Campuzano-C, Alex Lara, Wesley Fonguck, Nicholas Gordon, Grant Robinson, Xavi Gnaulati (Adam Larsson 64’), Anton Søjberg (Mobi Fehr 85’), Joel Garcia Jr., Mavele Malango, Ilijah Paul, Luke Ivanovic (Diego Gutiérrez 63’)

Subs Not Used: Jacob Muir, Pierce Gallaway, Sam Gomez, Sami Guediri

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Arturo Ortiz (Yellow) 16’, Alvaro Quezada (Yellow) 84’, Sebastian Mora-Mora (Yellow) 88’

MB – Diego Gutiérrez (Yellow) 90’+6’

MATCH STATS: ELP | MB

GOALS: 2|1

ASSISTS: 1|0

POSSESSION: 54|46

SHOTS: 11|12

SHOTS ON GOAL: 4|6

SAVES: 5|2

FOULS: 15|23

OFFSIDES: 0|0

CORNERS: 2|6

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC are off next week before returning home for a Copa Tejas clash against San Antonio FC on July 4 at Southwestern University Park at 7 p.m. MT. Fireworks will follow the match with the game streaming on ESPN+ and KVIA.com.