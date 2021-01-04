NMSU basketball program on pause again after another positive virus test

New Mexico Sports

PHOENIX, Arizona -- New Mexico State men's basketball team cannot catch a break.

For the second time this season, the Aggies are pausing team activities as a result of one positive Covid-19 test within the team.

Because of the pause, NMSU's first two WAC games of the 2020-21 season at Dixie State on this upcoming Friday and Saturday have been postponed. Make-up dates for those two league contests will be announced at a later date.

"While it's very frustrating to pause team activities, our commitment to the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff members is our top priority," commented NMSU head coach Chris Jans.

"We are one of many teams around the nation who are currently affected by this and we will follow all medical recommendations to ensure we're able to get back on the court as soon and as safely as possible," he said.

New Mexico State (1-2) has only played three games thus far this season, and only one against Division-I competition.

The Aggies will now quarantine at the Arizona Grand Hotel in Phoenix, where they have been practicing and taking classes.

NMSU is currently not allowed to play basketball games in New Mexico, per the state health order.