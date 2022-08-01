A League for Everyone; baseball league for children with special needs about to begin in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Baseball is a game for everyone, and a disability shouldn't get in the way.

A league in Las Cruces will soon get underway for children with special needs.

It's called the Warrior League.

The League's founder, Marci Dickerson, started the Warrior league for her nephew who has autism.

She was able to secure sponsors and even got the help from New Mexico State who will allow games to played at NMSU's baseball field.

The Warrior League is open for children from kindergarten through 6th grade, and it's all free of charge.

More players are needed for the league.

For anyone interested in signing up or to learn more about the Warrior League, you can visit their website at www.warriorleaguenm.com.

The season will begin September 11.