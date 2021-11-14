New Mexico State volleyball caps Senior Day with WAC Regular Season-Title

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - New Mexico State's volleyball seniors might have received a longer Senior Day celebration than they anticipated Saturday.

But they certainly earned the celebration that followed their WAC regular season title-clinching victory over Chicago State at the Pan-American Center.

Katie Bircil led the Aggies with 19 kills, while seniors Cat Kelly and Shaney Lipscomb added 15 and 13 kills respectively to lead the Aggies to a 21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-15 win over the Cougars.

Saturday's match was delayed by about an hour when there were officials present at the time of the start.

And when the match finally began, Chicago State came out and surprised the home team with a first set victory.

But in the second set, the Aggies seized control and never looked back.

Birtcil's six kills in the second led the way for the Aggies, while Lipscomb recorded four, Kelly notched three.

NMSU closed out the final two sets to give the Aggies their eighth regular season WAC title.

Beginning on Thursday, NM State will play host to the WAC Tournament. The Aggies are the #2 seed and will begin play at 7pm in the Pan American Center.