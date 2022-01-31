Food and drink sales suspended at NMSU sporting events due to mask non-compliance

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan Arvizu has announced the suspension of food and drink sales during sporting events. He warned there could be more stringent restrictions ahead.

Arvizu cites fans' inconsistent compliance with the state's indoor mask mandate as the reason for the suspension.

"Unfortunately, we are seeing less and less compliance with our state's indoor mask mandate during our home games, and fan behavior at Saturday's game was cause for grave concern for us and among our public health experts," Arvizu said.

The suspension will remain in place until the state's mask mandate is lifted.

Arizu said that event staff and law enforcement will strictly enforce mask-wearing throughout the venue. Arvizu says fans who are unwilling to comply with the mask mandate will be asked to leave.

Arvizu said if mask-wearing continues to be an issue over the next two games, he'll have no choice but to restrict fan access to indoor athletics events.