Aggies Fall 45-14 at Missouri

EL PASO, Texas -- The Aggies fell 45-14 to Missouri and move to 4-6 on the season.

Head Coach Jerry Kill said postgame the score didn't reflect the game and he was really impressed with their offense early.

NMSU held Missouri to just 7 points in the 1st quarter but then the flood gates began to open.

Missouri rattled off 14 unanswered points in the second quarter and opened the scoring in the third quarter.

Running back Star Thomas would put the Aggies on the board with 4.29 left in the third quarter off a 10-yard TD run.

Thomas becomes the first Aggie to rush for a touchdown against a Power Five opponent since Josh Adkins on August 31, 2019 against No. 23 Washington State.



Starting quarterback Diego Pavia was replaced by Gavin Frakes after Missouri picked off Pavia and ran 40 yards to the house. Frakes first drive of the game also ended in an interception but Frakes would find the Aggies second score of the game off a 13-yard touchdown run.



The Aggies will be back on the road next Saturday to take on Liberty at 10 a.m. Right now it is the Aggies last scheduled game of the season, but it does look likely that they will find an opponent for the following week to replace their clash with San Jose State that was canceled due to the death of Spartans player.