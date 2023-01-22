Aggies move to 0-8 in WAC play with a 89-76 loss to Utah Tech

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NMSU are still in search of their first win in conference play under new head coach Greg Heiar after an 89-76 loss to Utah Tech on Saturday at Burns Arena.

The Aggies led the contest for just 19 seconds, it's the fourth time they've led a contest for less than a minute in WAC play this season.

NMSU found themselves in an early hole, down eight less than five minutes into the game and they struggled to cut the deficit for the remainder of the game in large part due to the 11 three-pointers Utah Tech made.

Four Aggies found themselves in double digits with Anthony Roy scoring 20 points off the bench.

The Aggies now have a week off before the play at Utah Valley on Saturday at 2 p.m. MT. In what will not be an easy contest as the Wolverines are 16-5 and 7-1 on the season.