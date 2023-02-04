Aggies get second straight win in WAC play with 82-75 win over Seattle U

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- In the span of three days NMSU have gone from winless in WAC play, to securing two wins against two teams in the top five of the WAC. Could this be the start of something new?

If you watched the start of their game against Seattle U on Saturday in the Pan American Center, you probably would have said no. That's because the Aggies found themselves in a 11-2 hole.

But they quickly turned things around and found themselves with a 19-17 lead with 10:38 left in the first half and while things would stay close for a few minutes, the Aggies would take a 42-33 lead into the half thanks to a season-high 12 first half points from James Beck.

NMSU would retain the lead for the remainder of the game and get a 82-75 win over Seattle U, a team who has now lost four games in a row.

Beck was one of six players that ended the night in double figures. Anthony Roy (15), DaJuan Gordon (14), Issa Muhammad (12), Xavier Pinson (11) and Doctor Bradley (10).

NMSU now move to 9-14, 2-9 and prepare for a two game road stretch. The first of which is at Grand Canyon on Wednesday, Feb 8th at 7 p.m.