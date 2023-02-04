GCU breaks Aggies 3-game win streak with 64-59 defeat

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NMSU (12-11, 7-4 WAC) couldn't keep pace with 3rd placed GCU (16-6, 8-3 WAC), falling 64-59 at the Pan American Center Saturday.

GCU took an early 10-0 lead within the first five minutes of the contest and while the Aggies made it close on several occasions they couldn't find the final shot to tie it or even take the lead.

Starting at the end of the third and extending into the fourth NMSU went on a 10-0 run which saw them come within three. But GCU quickly answered back and went up by 10 and the Aggies couldn't find an answer.

Tayelin Grays put in an all-around performance recording a new career-high in points (23), while leading the team in rebounds (five), three-pointers made (three), blocks (two) and tied for the lead in steals (two).

While Molly Kaiser (12) and Sylena Peterson (11) also scored in double digits.

NMSU move to 12-11, 7-4 and will next play at Southern Utah on Thursday, Feb. 9th at 3 p.m.