The reigning WAC champions struggle on day 2 of opening weekend

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Aggies struggles at the plate continued on Saturday as they scored just the one run which came in the final inning.

NMSU managed 13 strikeouts and 6 hits on Saturday afternoon at Presley Askew Field in their 8-1 loss to Bellarmine.

That loss sees them move to 0-2 to start the season after a 7-2 loss to the Knights on Friday.

Tyler Hoeft made his first start as an Aggie after coming from Washington State. He struck out two of his first three batters but Bellarmine connected on a base hit and knocked in a run for an early 1-0 lead.

Pablo Cortes came in to relieve Hoeft at the top of the fifth. That saw Hoeft end with 4.1 innings pitched, 6 hits, 3 earned runs and a career-high 5 strikeouts.

The Aggies and Knights will complete their three-game series on Sunday, February 19, beginning at 1:00 p.m. MT. The game will be streamed on the WAC Digital Network and will be broadcast over the airwaves on 91.5 FM KRUX.