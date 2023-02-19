Jerry Kill puts ink to arm after a ‘killer’ season

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- In one season Jerry Kill has become a fan favorite, not only because he took the Aggies to a bowl game but also for the ponchos he wears, how he embraces the community and now the Aggie tattoo that will forever sit on his arm.

Yes you read that right.

"They were kind of drained just a little bit and I called them all up and I said here's the deal, you win this bowl game, I respect this team so much and what you've done that I'll get a tattoo on my arm and they all just went crazy," Kill said.

Crazy is a pretty fair reaction when you remember that Kill has gone more than 60 years as a tattooless man. On Sunday Kill made good on that bet because as we all know the Aggies won the Quick Lane bowl 24-19 over Bowling Green.

"If this is what it takes to win, I'll have a tattooed body," Kill said. "It's all about winning."

It's that kind of attitude that has landed Kill in Las Cruces doing the unthinkable. Kill has fought off stage four kidney cancer, a stage four melanoma and lives with epilepsy - a condition that in 2015 saw him leave the full time head coaching world. That was until this past season.

"We did something that I never thought we could do to be honest," Kill said. "When you go in to turn a program around that is the worst team in college football, you're hoping to win one or two games not seven so I think that's what make it more special."

Kill has said multiple times this season that he will always remember the 2022 team and what they accomplished and now he literally has no choice because it will forever be tattooed on his arm.

If you're looking to get a matching tattoo with Kill, we'd highly recommend going to Tattoo Reapers in Las Cruces which is where Kill got his. Trae was kind enough to let ABC-7 into the studio while he was inking Kill.