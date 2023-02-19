The reigning WAC Champions in the NMSU Aggies fall to 0-3 to start the season

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Unlike the first two games of the series NM State were finding runs against Bellarmine but in extra innings it was the Knights who got the best of the Aggies, winning 10-9 in 11 innings.

The Aggies totaled 9 runs on Sunday, triple the amount they picked up in the first two games combined.

Heading into the final innings the Aggies were down 9-8 and turned to a brotherly connection as Hunter Antillon lifted a sac-fly to center field, allowing his brother Gunner to cross home and send the game to extras.

The Knights broke the deadlock in the 11th and the Aggies couldn't find an answer.

Three Aggies made their first starts - Xaige Lancaster, Romeo Ballesteros and Hayden Walker.

NMSU now move to 0-3 to start the season. They will next head to Sugar Land, Texas for three games in the Sugar Land Classic. NM State will battle Lamar, Northwestern State, and Seton Hall at the home of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.