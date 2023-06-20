Watch: NMSU Introduces Jake Angier as New Baseball Coach

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- As ABC-7 reported on Thursday and NMSU officially announced on Monday, Oregon Pitching Coach Jake Angier is the new head coach of NMSU Baseball.

Angier will be officially introduced as the 12th head coach in program history at a press conference on Tuesday at 3 p.m. on the third floor of the Stan Fulton Athletic Center in the Danny Villanueva Victory Club.

The former Duck has 15 years of experience as a pitching coach. He's coached 32 MLB Draft Picks, 8 MLB players, 5 All-Americans, and 3 Freshman All-Americans.

This will be Angier's fifth D1 school he has coached at and his first ever head coaching job. The new head coach has been a pitching coach at South Dakota State, North Dakota State, Sacramento State and most recently, Oregon.

Angier is tasked with taking the Aggie program into CUSA and rebuilding after a 14-37 season. Former head coach Mike Kirby was fired after an 0-7 start and Keith Zuniga acted as interim head coach.