NM State Soccer player dies suddenly

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NM State is mourning the loss of Thalia Chaverria , a junior soccer player from Bakersfield, Calif., who passed away suddenly on Monday morning.

Thalia turned 20 on July 2 and was entering her third season with the Aggie program and was an integral part of the 2022 WAC Championship winning team.

"The sudden loss of Thalia has completely rocked our Aggie soccer families' world," Head Soccer Coach Rob Baarts said. "T was an inspiration and rock to this team. She will be missed but not forgotten. Her spirit will be with us everyday, on and off the pitch. I will always love you T!"



"Yesterday, we lost an amazing young woman, and we are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of a member of our Aggie family," NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia said. "Thalia had a vibrant personality and those who were fortunate enough to spend time with her knew she had a bright future ahead of her. The New Mexico State community is very tight-knit, and this tragedy is felt throughout. Our most sincere thoughts and prayers go out to Thalia's family and friends in this time of mourning."



Grief counselors are being made available to NMSU student-athletes through the Aggie Health and Wellness Center to assist them in dealing with this tragedy.