NMSU’s three-headed monster ready to cause headaches for defenses around the country

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The NM State Aggies are ready to put together another winning season and a key to their success this year will be their three-headed monster in the backfield.

Star Thomas (520 yards, 5 touchdowns), Jamoni Jones (383 yards, 6 touchdowns) and Monte Watkins (248 yards, 4 touchdowns) are back for another season.

"They're going to make the offensive line look better," NMSU head coach Jerry Kill said. "There's a lot of talent there and they are all young and they are all better than they were a year ago."

The three combined for 1,151 yards and 15 touchdowns last season which is more than a third of NMSU's total touchdowns on the year.

"It's really tough because we all want that number one spot but we also want to cheer each other on," Watkins said. "Between Star, Jamoni and MK we've all got our different skills."

"Monte, you know he's fast. Get him on the edge and nobody is catching him, it's see you later," Jones said. "Star has great hands and great feet and is a big guy."

With a year of learning the system, understanding the expectations of Kill and the competition being fierce, the trio is set to cause some headaches for defenses around the country.

"Anyone of us can start and have a great day but at the end of the day we're all just trying to contribute to the team and win," Jones said.

NMSU begin their season at home against UMass on Saturday, Aug. 26th with kickoff at 5 p.m. MT.