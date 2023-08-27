NMSU grab first clean sheet of the season in 1-0 victory over Cal State Fullerton

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Following a season-opening match that forced the Aggies to play the majority of the match with ten players, NM State (2-2-0, 0-0-0 CUSA) welcomed Cal State Fullerton (0-3-1, 0-0-0 Big West) for a Sunday afternoon contest that saw the Aggies emerge victorious 1-0.

Xitllaly Hernandez found the back of the net in the 57th minute to put the Aggies on top.

It was Hernandez's tenth career goal and her first of the season. She is now tied for eighth all-time in the NM State record books for goals, while the four shots she recorded move her into sole possession of sixth place on the career shots list.

"You can't replace veterans." Explained Head Coach Rob Baarts ' following the game. "What a strike, she banged it from 35 yards out. As soon as she hit it I'm like 'that's it'."

Meanwhile true freshman goalkeeper Karolanne Lafortune recorded a career-high six saves on her way to a clean sheet in just her second career start. It was the first shutout of the season for NMSU.

"I was more prepared for this game, less stressed, my backline was incredible during the game." Said Lafortune. "First clean sheet for me, and it feels so good to say 'I had a good game.'"

The Aggies return to the NM State Soccer Athletic Complex for a pair of home games against Incarnate Word and Pacific.

Kick-off against the Cardinals is slated for Thursday, August 31 at 7 p.m., while the match up with the Tigers will begin Sunday, September 3 at 1 pm. MT. For complete coverage of NM State Soccer, visit NMStateSports.com - the official home of Aggie athletics - and follow us on Twitter (@NMStateWSOC), Instagram (@NMStateWSOC), and like us on Facebook (NMStateWSOC).