CUSA Softball Championship Comes to Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- In its first year as Conference USA members, NM State is set to host the CUSA Softball Championship. The 2024 tournament is coming to the Land of Enchantment, as six teams vie for the league’s automatic bid to an NCAA Regional. The 10-game tournament will be held Wednesday, May 8, through Saturday, May 11.

The first three days of action will all be on ESPN+, with three games being held each day at 12:00 PM, 2:30 PM and 5:00 PM MT. On Saturday, the Championship Game will be held at 12:00 PM on CBS Sports Network. Live statistics for all games will be available at nmstatestats.com.

Six of the league’s nine teams have clinched a spot in the bracket. Liberty won the regular-season title and earned the top seed. No. 2 Western Kentucky also earned a bye on Wednesday, with their first game coming Thursday afternoon. NM State will play the first game of the tournament, coming in as the No. 4 seed and hosting fifth-seeded Jax State at 12:00 PM on Wednesday. Finally, LA Tech posted the third-best record, setting up a battle with UTEP immediately following the aforementioned opener between the Aggies and Gamecocks.

The bracket will follow a double-elimination format until Saturday’s title game. One team will be eliminated on Wednesday, one more will be eliminated on Thursday, and two will be sent home on Friday. While Saturday’s championship game will feature a one-loss team and an undefeated team, it is a winner-take-all, one-game affair. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 PM MT on CBS Sports Network.

The winner of the tournament is guaranteed a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Division I Softball Selection Show will be held this Sunday, May 12 at 5:00 PM MT on ESPN2. The top 16 seeds will be selected to be a host for a regional site, with the tournament beginning May 16. The College World Series will begin May 30 in Oklahoma City.

