Aggies Blanked on the Road Versus No. 20 USC￼

LOS ANGELES, California (KVIA) -- The Aggies entered the day knowing it would be a tall task to upset No. 20 USC on the road. That task proved to be every bit as difficult as anticipated as the Trojans defeated the Aggies 3-0 at McAlister Field in Los Angeles.

In total, NM State was outshot by the Trojans 14-7, including a 6-0 advantage in the first half. The Aggies best chances came off the feet of Megan Ormson, Bianca Chacon and Mya Gonzales who each placed a shot on goal against the Aggies' Pac-12 foe.

Freshman goalkeeper Karolanne Lafortune turned in a solid performance, earning four saves – a mark that she has eclipsed only twice this season.

FIRST HALF

Following 26 minutes of action in which neither side took a shot, the home side added a pair of quick goals to take a 2-0 lead with 18 minutes remaining in the first half. In the 26th minute, USC's Izzy Kimberly and Maribel Flores combined to find Helena Sampaio for the game's opening goal.

Just one minute and 23 seconds later, the Trojan offense would break through once again as Brooklyn Courtnall assisted Maribel Flores who used her right foot to put one past the Aggie goalkeeper.

A strong USC defense posed problems for the Aggie offense in the first half as the NM State attack was unable to get a single shot off during the first 45 minutes of action.

SECOND HALF

Despite the Aggies receiving a significant uptick in scoring opportunities in the second half as they were able to attempt seven shots, including three which landed on frame.

The Trojans extended the gap in the 76th minute as Kayla Colbert finished off a pass from Maribel Flores who recorded her fifth point of the night. This would mark the final shot on goal of the afternoon as USC earned its third home victory of the season.

Head Coach Rob Baarts will lead the Aggies against Louisiana Tech in their CUSA opener on Sunday. The match is set to begin at 1 p.m. (MT). For tickets go to nmstatesports.com or call the ticket office at (575) 646-1420.