NM State Men’s Basketball fall 81-76 to Fresno State in OT

CANCUN, Mexico (KVIA) -- NM State Men's Basketball led for more than 36 minutes against Fresno State but not at the end of regulation or overtime.

The Aggies 81-76 loss to the Bulldogs sees NMSU fall to 3-3 on the season. They will round out their time in the Cancun Classic on Wednesday at 4 p.m. MT against Southern Illinois in the conciliation game.

In regulation NMSU had a 69-66 lead but with 23 seconds left, Isaiah Hill had a wide open three that he hit cleanly and up the other end Femi Odukale couldn't find a shot as time expired.

That sent the game to OT and the Bulldogs took charge, outscoring the Aggies 12-7 and advance into the Championship game against No. 22 James Madison.

The Aggies shot 41.1% from the floor, 32% from the three-point line and 69.6% from the line.

Robert Carpenter had a team-high 20 points while Jordan Rawls led all players with 10 assists, he also put up 5 points and 4 rebounds. Odukale scored 12 points had 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

After NMSU close out their time in Cancun they will head to Louisville on Sunday.