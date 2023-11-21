Will NM State Football’s Success this Season See Jerry Kill Poached?

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- In two years Jerry Kill, like he has done with every school he has touched, has built the New Mexico State Aggies into a 'Kill'er program.

This season alone the Aggies have secured nine wins for just the second time in program history. They've clinched a spot in the Conference USA title game, their first season in the league and last weekend Coach Kill led them to their first ever win over an SEC program.

Before Kill came on board, NMSU had just 5 winning seasons in the past 50 years and were ranked as one of, if not, the worst programs in FBS Division 1 College Football.

With success like Kill is having, naturally concerns start to surface that Kill might not be with the program for much longer.

Kill told ABC-7 on Tuesday he isn't talking with any programs and is focused on the job at hand.

"I've told our administration what it will take to keep me here and I'll leave it at that," Kill said. Really the ball is in our administrations hands. You know I like it here. People have been great to me, we're turning around a program. I never got to set in any new facilities before and we're getting that started here soon and you know I've never been able to finish [everything I set out to with a program] because I have moved on."

Right now all of Kill's attention is set on ensuring the Aggies grab 10 wins, something the program hasn't achieved in 63 years.

NMSU are coming off a massive upset 31-10 win over Auburn on Saturday, Kill told us it's important they put that game and the achievement behind them.

"I'm not allowing it to be a letdown you know," Kill said. "Shoot I went out there and practiced like it was the first day of camp, I'm worn out but I'm making sure we're practicing fast and with a good mentality."

The Aggies (9-3) are now preparing for their matchup with a high-tempo Jacksonville State (8-3) offense on Saturday. It will be anything but easy, the Gamecocks are a quality team and if this wasn't their first year as an FBS school, Saturday's game would act as the decider for which team plays in the Conference USA Title game.

As for quarterback Diego Pavia, he is still not 100% but was practicing on Tuesday. Kill said Pavia wants to play no matter what but the decision will be Kills.

Kickoff is on Saturday at 2 p.m. from Aggie Memorial Stadium.