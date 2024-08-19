Jack Nixon play-by-play announcer for NMSU athletics announces retirement

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Jack Nixon who is entering his 45th season as the voice of NMSU athletics announced his retirement during the Aggies' football weekly presser Monday afternoon.

The 74-year-old has spent 44 years being the voice for football basketball, volleyball and many other sports teams for the Aggies.

Nixon said this will be his last year commentating then his play-by-play career will come to a halt.

"I still enjoy it, I feel like my eye sight and my brain is still good enough to do this," Nixon said. "However, I'm 74-years-old and the travel has taken a toll on me. I love doing this out of Las Cruces but everything comes to an end and I feel good about this decision."