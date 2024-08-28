New lawsuit connected to NMSU hazing allegations filed

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A new lawsuit claims former New Mexico State Head Basketball Coach Greg Hire knew about sexual misconduct happening in his locker room as early as 2022's summer training.

The lawsuit states players reported the behavior to Heiar in June 2022. Heiar also said in August 2023 he never knew about the hazing allegations.

The lawsuit comes from Bol Kuir, a former NMSU player. The complaint claims he witnessed teammates using drugs, having guns, as well as harassing, abusing, and sexually assaulting other players.

The suit states Heiar told Kuir to stop being a "tattle tale" by reporting other players.

Kuir say this all led to him being kicked off the team.

This is the third lawsuit related to hazing allegations within the 2022 NMSU Men's basketball team.

In February of 2023, a basketball player filed a police report saying teammates hazed him and sexually assaulted him.

NMSU shut down the basketball program and fired Heiar.

Then, in April, former players Shakiru Odunewu, William "Deuce" Benjamin and Deuce's Dad William Benjamin sued NMSU, former coaches, and three former teammates.

This led to an investigation from the New Mexico Attorney General that led to former NMSU players Kim Aiken Jr., Deshwandre Washington, and Doctor Bradley to be charged with 37 combined felony sexual assault charges in November.

Kuir's lawyer told ABC-7 these allegations speak to the culture of fear that Coach Heair had in his locker room.

“I personally find it appalling, it’s heartbreaking for this young man," he said. "It’s hard to understand why you have a 7 foot 3 player on your team, why you’d reject him, its all very baffling. And in light of the other impending lawsuits, it also bumps the timeline back in terms of, wow, they knew a lot early.”