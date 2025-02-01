Aggies Struggle in Second Half, Fall to Western Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky (KVIA) -- Looking to build momentum following a much-needed win over Middle Tennessee, NM State (12-10, 5-4) entered E.A. Diddle Arena aiming for another key road victory. Despite a competitive first half, the Aggies ultimately fell 101-69 to Western Kentucky (14-8, 5-4).

The Hilltoppers struck first with a quick layup from Khristian Lander, but the Aggies responded on the next possession as graduate forward Peter Filipovity sank two free throws to even the score 2-2.

NM State continued to battle early, with freshman Gabe Pickens converting a pair of free throws to give the Aggies a 12-9 lead with 13:49 remaining in the first half - their largest advantage of the night.

After keeping pace for much of the first half, NM State cut the deficit to just two points when Zawdie Jackson buried a three-pointer to make it 34-32 with 2:50 left before halftime. However, Western Kentucky closed the half on an 8-2 run, extending their lead to 42-34 at the break.

Coming out of the locker room, the Hilltoppers quickly took control, opening the second half with an 8-0 run to push their lead to 50-34. NM State struggled to slow down Western Kentucky's three-point barrage, as the Hilltoppers shot a blistering 9-of-11 from deep with 7:42 remaining. Ultimately, NM State was unable to recover, falling by 32 points in one of its toughest defeats of the season 101-69.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

· Peter Filipovity led the Aggies with a season-high 22 points and eight rebounds, marking his eighth double-digit scoring effort in the last nine games.

· NM State matched its season-high free throw percentage, going 14-16 (88%) from the stripe - the same mark it recorded against Southern Utah.

· Despite ranking among the nation's best in three-point defense, the Aggies surrendered a season-high 18 made threes - a season-best mark for the Hilltoppers.

· This marks NM State's first 30+ point loss since a 111-76 defeat to Southern Utah on Jan. 29, 2023. It is also the first time an opponent has scored 100+ points against the Aggies this season.

For complete coverage of NM State Men's Basketball, visit NMStateSports.com - the official home of Aggie athletics - and follow us on Twitter (@NMStateMBB), Instagram (@NMStateMBB), and like us on Facebook (NMStateMBB).