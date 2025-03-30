Aggies Edge Out Win Over No. 17 Dallas Baptist

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NM State delivered a statement win Sunday afternoon, edging out No. 17 Dallas Baptist 4-3 in a tight contest at Presley Askew Field. Strong pitching, timely hitting and strong defense helped the Aggies improve to 15-13 overall and 3-3 in Conference USA play on the season while handing the Patriots (18-9, 4-2 CUSA) their fourth road loss of the year.

The Aggies struck first when Brandon Forrester came in to score on an Aidan Lombardi single through the right side of the infield. NM State then extended its lead to three runs as Mitch Namie delivered his second home run of the weekend. Later, Tommy Meluskey would sprint home on a wild pitch that allowed the Aggies to build a four-run advantage in the first inning for the second straight game.

This early offensive production would prove to be all the Aggies needed to provide for an NM State pitching staff that allowed the 20th-ranked scoring offense in the country to score just three runs.

DBU ultimately plated its first run in the third, however, Aggie freshman Cade Shumard was able to get out of the inning with two Patriots left stranded on the base paths. DBU would threaten to score again in the fifth, but a single pitch from Jaden Davis would create a double play and, once again, leave two Patriots on base.

The Aggie bullpen would continue to hold strong in the sixth inning as Connor Wylde came on and struck out the first three batters he faced while retiring seven of the first nine Patriots he saw. DBU was eventually able to break through with a two-run home run in the ninth inning, but this would be the only offensive production that Wylde would allow as he would close out the 4-3 victory to earn the win.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

The win marks the Aggies’ second win over a ranked opponent this season, making this season the first time since 2012 that NM State has recorded multiple wins over ranked teams in a single season.

Thanks to a three-hit day, Brandon Forrester notched his 13th multi-hit game of the season, including his sixth three-hit game in an Aggie uniform. Forrester also extended his hitting streak to eight games, which ties Steve Solorzano for the longest active hitting streak on the team.

Mitch Namie’s two-run home run is his third home run of the year and marks his team-high eighth multi-RBI game of the season. This was also his second home run of the weekend series against DBU.

Tommy Meluskey produced his fifth multi-hit game of the season.

The Aggies’ four runs is the fewest number of runs in a win this season.

NM State pitchers allowed just five hits on Sunday, which marks the second-fewest number of hits by an Aggie opponent this season. The only time an opponent has had fewer hits in a game this season was on March 9 when No. 14 Texas A&M mustered only four hits.

Connor Wylde allowed just two hits, which is the fewest in a single outing of his career. With six strikeouts, he also finished just one strikeout shy of his career high.

NM State improved to 10-7 at Presley Askew Field this season and 6-1 in Sunday games. The win is also the Aggies’ third win over DBU in program history.

UP NEXT

NM State will now prepare for a Tuesday tilt when they will host New Mexico in what will be the second of four games between the in-state rivals. First pitch against the Lobos is slated for 6 p.m. The game will also be streamed live on ESPN+ for fans unable to attend.