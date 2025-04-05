Aggies Suffer Saturday Defeat at Sam Houston

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KVIA) -- Despite a strong offensive surge in the eighth inning, NM State was unable to hold off a late Sam Houston rally, falling 9–6 on Saturday night at Don Sanders Stadium as the Bearkats evened the weekend series.

The Aggies (16-15, 4–4 CUSA) were limited to just one run through the first seven innings, but a five-run eighth gave them their first lead of the night. However, the Bearkats (8-23, 2-6 CUSA) responded with four runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning and ultimately sealed the victory.

NM State trailed 5–1 heading into the top of the eighth before stringing together five hits in the frame. Bryce Campbell led things off with a double and was brought home two batters later when Brett Vest reached on a single and a throwing error provided a window for Campbell to sprint home. Dane Woodcook followed with a clutch triple to left center, plating two more to cut the deficit to one.

After a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base by Mitch Namie, Sheehan O’Connor came through with a two-out, two-run double down the left field line to give the Aggies a 6–5 lead.

Sam Houston answered back with a two-out rally of its own in the bottom of the eighth. With the game tied at 6–6 after a string of singles and walks, Sam Houston’s Brady Christensen delivered the game-winning hit – a three-RBI triple to left center that gave the Bearkats a 9–6 lead.

Offensively, NM State collected eight hits on the night, led by Aidan Lombardi, who reached base three times with two hits and a walk. O’Connor and Woodcook both had multi-base hits and contributed two RBIs each.

On the mound, the Aggie pitching staff struck out 12 but couldn’t contain the Bearkats’ late surge. Starter Ferny Barreda held Sam Houston to four runs through 3.2 innings, while Connor Wylde and Saul Soto handled the middle and late innings, with Soto taking the loss.

The Aggies left 10 runners on base, including a pair in scoring position during their eighth-inning rally.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

Bryce Campbell recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the season, despite playing in just 14 games this year.

NM State pitching posted its third straight game with double-digit strikeouts and have now struck out 43 batters in the last three outings.

For just the second time this season, the Aggies went two consecutive games without a home run.

Sheehan O’Connor logged his seventh multi-RBI game of the year which ranks second on the Aggies’ squad behind only Mitch Namie.

Dane Woodcook recorded the first triple of his collegiate career while notching his third multi-RBI game of the year.

For complete coverage of NM State Baseball, visit NMStateSports.com - the official home of Aggie athletics – and follow us on Twitter (@NMStateBaseball), Instagram (@NMStateBaseball) and like us on Facebook (NM State Baseball).

##NM State##