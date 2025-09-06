Skip to Content
NMSU

NMSU collects second straight win of the season after topping Tulsa 21-14

NMSU Athletics
By
Updated
today at 10:58 PM
Published 8:33 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The NMSU Aggies protected home territory for the second straight week as they played host to its first FBS opponent, Tulsa, in the 2025 season.

The Aggies had a slow start in the first half.

NMSU's defense played phenomenal defense collecting a number of fourth down stops and keeping Tulsa scoreless as they entered the half with a 3-0 lead.

In the second half, NMSU's quarterback Logan Fife picked up the momentum of offense securing two TD's and helping the Aggies regain the lead.

Next up, the Aggies will hit the road to face Louisiana Tech on Saturday at 5:30p.m.

Article Topic Follows: NMSU

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bea Martinez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content