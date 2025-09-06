NMSU collects second straight win of the season after topping Tulsa 21-14

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The NMSU Aggies protected home territory for the second straight week as they played host to its first FBS opponent, Tulsa, in the 2025 season.

The Aggies had a slow start in the first half.

NMSU's defense played phenomenal defense collecting a number of fourth down stops and keeping Tulsa scoreless as they entered the half with a 3-0 lead.

In the second half, NMSU's quarterback Logan Fife picked up the momentum of offense securing two TD's and helping the Aggies regain the lead.

Next up, the Aggies will hit the road to face Louisiana Tech on Saturday at 5:30p.m.