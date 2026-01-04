Aggies Rally to Take Second-Half Lead but Fall at Missouri State 

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri -- NM State (8-5, 1–2 CUSA) put together a resilient second-half rally and even briefly took the lead for the first time in the game, but Missouri State (9–5, 3-0 CUSA) held on late as the Aggies fell 89-82 today inside Great Southern Bank Arena.

Missouri State set the tone early, jumping out to a quick lead behind efficient perimeter shooting and second-chance opportunities. The Bears connected on eight three-pointers in the opening half and capitalized on offensive rebounds to build separation, while NM State worked to settle in offensively.

Despite the early deficit, the Aggies found a rhythm late in the half. NM State pieced together a late push over the final minutes, trimming what had grown to a 17-point margin down to 12 at the break. Julius Mims anchored the rally, scoring efficiently in the paint and on the perimeter, as the Aggies carried momentum into the locker room trailing 53-41.

NM State carried that momentum into the second half and steadily worked its way back into the game. The Aggies opened the period with improved defensive pressure and efficient offense, highlighted by a key scoring stretch led by Mims and Jemel Jones. Mims continued to score efficiently in the paint and on the perimeter, while Jones sparked the rally by attacking downhill and converting at the free-throw line. Elijah Elliott added timely scoring off the bench during the surge, and the Aggies capped the run midway through the half to briefly take a one-point lead, marking NM State’s first advantage of the afternoon.

Missouri State responded quickly, however, regaining control with a timely surge of its own. The Bears capitalized at the free-throw line down the stretch to reestablish separation and close out the win, despite NM State’s continued efforts to stay within striking distance.

The Aggies finished the game shooting 45.9% from the field (28-61) and were strong at the foul line, converting 19-23 attempts. NM State also received a significant boost from its bench, which outscored Missouri State’s reserves 38–12.

Julius Mims delivered a standout performance for NM State, leading the Aggies with 22 points on an efficient 9-13 shooting effort while pulling down a career-high matching 14 rebounds. Jemel Jones added 18 points while going a perfect 8-8 from the free-throw line. Elijah Elliott chipped in 16 points off the bench to round out the Aggies’ top scorers.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

Julius Mims turned in his best performance of the season so far, finishing with 22 points – just one shy of his career high (23) – while matching his career best with 14 rebounds. Mims shot 69.2% from the field and recorded his third double-double of the year.

Jemel Jones scored 18 points in a strong bounce-back outing after being held to four points at FIU. The FIU game marked the only contest this season in which Jones did not reach double figures.

NM State’s bench outscored Missouri State 38–12, continuing a trend of strong reserve production for the Aggies and marks their fourth straight contest with 38+ bench points

The Aggies shot 82.6% from the free-throw line, finishing 19-23, including an 8-8 performance from Jones. That percentage marks the highest of the season for NM State

NM State outscored Missouri State 41–36 in the second half, holding the Bears to 32.0% shooting over the final 20 minutes.

