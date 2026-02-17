Aggies Battle but Fall to No. 21 Oklahoma

ARLINGTON, Texas –NM State opened Monday’s contest with early offensive pressure and kept, but 10 Oklahoma runs over the first three innings proved difficult to overcome in a 10-6 loss at Globe Life Field. NM State outscored the Sooners 4-3 across the final six innings but could not fully erase OU’s early advantage.

The Aggies jumped ahead with two runs in the first as Boston Vest and Aidan Taclas each scored thanks to a wild pitch immediately followed by a throwing error. After Oklahoma responded with a five‑run first and two more in the second, NM State clawed back with a three‑run third highlighted by a two‑run homer from Bryce Campbell.

The Aggie bullpen steadied the game from the fourth on, with Jaden Davis and Hazen Wright combining for 4.0 scoreless innings. NM State added a run in the eighth when Taclas delivered an RBI single through the middle. Despite loading the bases in the ninth, the Aggies couldn’t mount a final scoring push.

NOTABLES

Bryce Campbell recorded his second home run of the young season and is now already one-third of the way to his home run total in 2025. Over the road trip, Campbell turned in a team-high five RBIs.

Aidan Taclas finished the opening weekend as the team’s leader in both batting average (.357) and total hits (5). With three stolen bases on Monday, he is now responsible for three of the Aggies’ four stolen bases on the year. He also became the first player since March 1, 2025, to record three stolen bases in a single game, matching Jonatan Clough’s performance against Oakland last season.

For just the second time in his collegiate career, Jaden Davis worked more than two innings as he finished the night with a career-high tying 3.0 innings pitched, while allowing just one hit.

Bradyn Barnes notched a career-high four strikeouts, surpassing a three-strikeout performance from April 17, 2024, when he was a member of the Arizona State pitching staff.

Three Aggies earned a pair of walks as Boston Vest, Chris Daniels and Dane Woodcook each got aboard twice, thanks to discipline at the plate.

UP NEXT

The Aggies will now return to the friendly confines of Presley Askew Field, where they will host Towson in their first home series of the 2026 campaign. Games will be played on Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets for the home opener may do so online, in person at the Pan American Center ticket office, or by calling 575-646-1420.

